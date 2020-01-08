Ajay Devgn Meets His Lucky Charm Before The Release Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Audience is excited for the release of the most-awaited film of this year Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the pivotal roles. The movie is all set to hit the screens on January 10 this year. Some Bollywood actors believe to have lucky dates and lucky days to release their film. But Ajay Devgn is different from them.

The actor believes his Ishq co-star to be his lucky charm. Ajay Devgn considers Aamir Khan as his lucky charm and took to his Ttwitter account and called him his Lucky Charm.

Check out the Tweet shared by Ajay Devgn

Before the release of Golmaal Again in the year 2017, the two actors Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan met after a long time. Aamir Khan took to his Twitter account and shared a picture of himself with Ajay Devgn.

Here's to Golmaal 👍 !!! Met Ajay after so long :-) . What a great guy! pic.twitter.com/OOdqJ89B30 — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 14, 2017

The two of them had reunited a few days before Total Dhamaal. This time as well. Ajay and Aamir Khan met a few days before the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The film is considered as one of the most ambitious films of Ajay Devgn so far. In the picture, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan were also joined by Kajol.

Tanhaji is also known to be one of the biggest films of 2020. The film has a huge budget and a luscious scale. The film is based on an unsung hero of Maharashtra Tanaji Malusare. Film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will be clashing with Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak which is based on an inspirational story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

