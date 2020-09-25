SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away: Ajay Devgn, Prasoon Joshi, & Others Pay Respect

Prominent names from the Indian film industry such as Ajay Devgn, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Sonali Bendre, AR Rahman, and others, paid tributes to legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and remembered his contribution in the field of music. The 74-year old veteran singer, popularly known as SPB, died on Friday after an over two months-long battle with coronavirus. The singer breathed his last at around 1.04 pm, his son and filmmaker S P Charan informed.

Balasubrahmanyam, who captivated millions of hearts by his supreme singing talent for over five decades, was admitted to the MGM Healthcare here on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-1. Balasubrahmanyam's voice played a huge role in establishing Khan as a romantic hero in the 1990s with songs Mere rang main, Pehla pehla pyaar hai, "Mausam ka jaddu", and "Hum aapke hain koun" among others.

Your soulful voice will stay with us forever through all your songs #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji.



My heartfelt condolences and

strength to the family.

Rest in peace sir. — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) September 25, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam Sir’s voice dominated my initial years of cinema. He, of course, had been a legend from long before. Sad 😞 to learn of his passing. Condolences to his family. #RIPSPB sir 🙏🏻 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 25, 2020

A huge loss for the music world.

His voice resonated emotionally. It will echo forever ....

After our work during the lockdown was looking forward to more collaborations. Will

cherish the memories dearly . #SPBalasubramaniam #RIPSPB — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) September 25, 2020

Saddned to hear about the demise of S.P Balasubrahmanyam Ji. My heart goes out to his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti.🙏

#SPBalasubramaniam pic.twitter.com/f6OKs1MY0w — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 25, 2020

Really saddened to hear about the untimely passing off SP Balasubramanyam a wonderful human being and a stellar singer .... a huge loss to Indian Music — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) September 25, 2020

Aditi Rao Hydari said Balasubrahmanyam will forever remain "the voice of eternal love". "My condolences and prayers to the family and fans..." she added. The health condition of the singer, who was admitted to the hospital with mild symptoms, deteriorated for the first time on August 13 after which he was put on life support and moved to the Intensive Care Unit.

On August 19, he was put on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) besides a ventilator and a day after, when he remained critical, people from all walks of life, including celebrities and the general public, came together to pray for his early recovery. On Thursday, he was put on a ventilator and ECMO after his condition deteriorated.

SP Balasubrahmanyam made his singing debut in 1966 with the Telugu movie, Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. He has voiced a slew of songs in his illustrative career. He has sung songs in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

(with PTI inputs)

