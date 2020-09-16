Ajay Devgn To Lock Horns With Debutant Ahaan Panday In Big-budget Superhero Franchise

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is all set to feature in his maiden film under the Yash Raj Films banner - a superhero drama co-starring Ananya Panday's cousin brother Ahaan Panday. As per reports from a leading entertainment portal, the ''Golmaal'' actor will lock horns with the debutant where he will play supervillain to Ahaan's character of a superhero. The film is touted as Ajay Devgn's most expensive film till date with the budget, including the cost of production, actors' fee, print and publicity, expected to be around Rs.180 crore.

As per sources, the film will be a part of Yash Raj Films' 50th-anniversary celebration next year for which they have a lineup of films under the title 'Project 50'. The Ajay Devgn starrer film will be directed by another debutante, Shiv Rawail and the official announcement of the film is likely to take place on September 27.

The film is being planned as a franchise with Ahaan as a superhero and Ajay as the first supervillain and will follow a template like the Dhoom franchise. The character of the villain is likely to be as central as the hero's in every film. The first part is more of an origin story, and the character of the superhero grows stronger with every passing film. The franchise is also reportedly a long term launch plan for Ahaan, making it the most expensive and extensive launch till date in Hindi film history.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay has an interesting project lined up for him. He will next feature in the movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India, a war action movie helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Set during the Indo-Pak War of 1971, the film essays the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who reconstructed the IAF airbase in Bhuj with the help of 300 local women. The movie will soon see an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.

