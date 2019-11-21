Rajnikanth's Darbar, Deepika's Chhapaak & Ajay's Tanhaji To Have A Face-off

The makers of Rajnikanth's Darbar are reportedly planning to release the movie on January 10, 2020. According to media reports, the makers were aiming for a festive release. And since January 15 falls under the harvest season of Tamil Nadu, they are reportedly considering to finalise January 10 as their release date.

All you need to know about Rajnikhant's Darbar

A few days ago, the makers of Rajnikanth's Darbar released the first look poster of the upcoming cop-drama. From the poster of the film, it is evident that the movie is going to be a spectator's galore. The movie, starring Rajnikanth and Nayanthara in the lead, is directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Reportedly, Rajnikanth will be essaying the role of a policeman in the film. Fans of the actor are awaiting the release of the film. Here is the poster of Rajnikanth's Darbar:

Will Rajnikanth's Darbar, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji clash at the box office?

According to media reports, Rajnikanth's Darbar, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji, might clash at the box office, since all the movies are slated to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020. It will be interesting to see which movie wins the box office battle.

While Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, who survived the catastrophes of an acid attack, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji is based on the life of a Maratha soldier. All three movies have reportedly got the fans excited with its intriguing posters and impressive star cast. Only time will tell which movie of the three will captivate the hearts of the Indian audience.

Here are the first look poster of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji:

Also Read | Tanhaji Trailer: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan Movie Creates A Flood Of Hilarious Memes

Also Read | Bollywood Clashes: Biggest Films To Collide At The Box Office In 2020

Also Read | Ajay Devgn: The Actor Is Set To Star In Multiple Biopics In 2020

Also Read | 'Prep' Picture From Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Tells A Tragic Tale, Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.