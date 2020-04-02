Ajay Devgn B'day:Biggest Hits Of The Actor, From 'Singham' To 'Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior'

Ajay Devgn celebrates his birthday today as the actor turns 51. Ajay Devgn is one of the most talented and versatile actors of the Hindi film industry. In a career spanning over 25 years, he has been on eof the most bankable actors. Here we will list some of the blockbuster films that the actor has been a part of.

Ajay Devgn's films which were box office successes

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

This period drama went on to smash all box office records and garnered above Rs 275 crore at the box office. Ajay Devgn's portrayal of Tanhaji Malusare was also much appreciated by the masses. The Ajay Devgn starrer also had his wife Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The soundtrack and the performances of the movie too struck a chord with the audience.

Golmaal Again

Ajay Devgn has always tasted success with the Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal franchise. The film Golmaal Again garnered Rs 206 crores reportedly. The film released during Diwali 2016. The movie also starred Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in the lead roles.

Singham Returns

Ajay's portrayal of Bajirao Singham gained him immense popularity with the franchise connecting a strong chord with the masses. The film Singham Returns garnered Rs 141 crores at the box office. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

Total Dhamaal

Ajay was loved for his performance in the star-studded comedy film Total Dhamaal. The movie garnered Rs 154.23 crores at the box office. It also starred Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

