Ajay Devgn's Birthday: Films Where The Actor's Onscreen Name Was 'Ajay'

Ajay Devgn has amazed many with his performances in several films in almost three decades. The actor was born on April 2, 1969. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know a few of the popular films in which his character name was Ajay.

Also Read | THESE Ajay Devgn Movies Received More Than 7 Ratings On IMDb

Ajay Devgn as Ajay in films

Phool Aur Kaante

Ajay Devgn made his debut in Bollywood in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante. He played the role of Ajay Salgaonkar. A young man who despises his father's criminal profession and wants to live a peaceful life away from him but fate has some other plans. The movie also stars Aruna Irani, Madhoo, Jageep and Amrish Puri with others. Ajay’s entry in the film became a trademark in his career.

Suhaag

Ajay Devgn star as Ajay Sharma, later Malhotra, in Suhaag. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma. The movie was a super hit at the box office, as per reports. Released in 1994, it marks the first time when Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar shared screen space.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Movies Which Established The Romantic Side Of The Actor

Jung

Jung starred Mithun Chakraborty, Aditya Pancholi, Ajay Devgn, Rambha. Ajay was seen as Ajay Bahadur Saxena, brother of Mithun in the movie. According to reports, Ajay’s role was first offered to Chunky Pandey and Akshay Kumar. The film was a hit at the box office.

Ishq

Ishq stars Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn with Juhi Chawla and Kajol as their love interest respectively. Ajay portrayed Ajay Rai, the son of a wealthy businessman. The movie received positive reviews from the audiences and was a super hit at the box office. The bond between the lead actors was appreciated by many.

Zakhm

Ajay Devgn portrayed Ajay R. Desai in critically acclaimed Zakhm. It also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, Kunal Khemu and Nagarjuna. For his performance, Ajay won his first National Award for Best Actor. The movie was a commercial success at the box office.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn’s Movies That You Can Watch On Amazon Prime Video

Apaharan

Released in 2005, Apaharan stars Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu Grover and Nana Patekar. Ajay played the role of Ajay Shastri, a man who wants to join the police force. The film received mix reviews and was a semi-hit at the box office.

U Me Aur Hum

Ajay Devgn was seen as Ajay Mehra in 2008 released U Me Aur Hum. It stars Kajol along with Karan Khanna, Divya Dutt and others. The movie marks Ajay Devgn debut as a director. This was the last movie till 2019 where Ajay's character name was Ajay.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Movies That Were Rated Below 4 On IMDb, See List Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.