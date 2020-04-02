Ajay Devgn's Birthday: Lesser-known Facts About The 'Singham' Actor

Ajay Devgn has appeared in 100 films in Bollywood and has amazed the audiences with his performances. The actor’s movie performances are known by many but there are a few facts about him that are not popular. Ajay was born on April 2, 1969. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know some of the lesser-known things about him.

Ajay Devgn's lesser-known facts

Ajay Devgn’s father, Veeru Devgan, was a stunt choreographer and action-film director. His mother, Veena, is a film producer. Ajay has a brother, Anil Devgan who is a filmmaker and screenwriter. Ajay Devgn’s real name is Vishal. After entering the industry. He changed his birth name Vishal to his stage name Ajay. Further in 2019, he changed the spelling of his surname from Devgan to Devgn. It is said to be on request of his family.

Ajay Devgn’s entry scene in his debut film Phool Aur Kante became a trademark for the actor. He has repeated the same style in a few films such as Golmaal, on cars in Golmaal 3 and on horses in Son of Sardaar. The poster of De De Pyaar De also features him in his split style.

Karisma Kapoor was Ajay Devgn’s first love in Bollywood and not Kajol. In the early 90s, the two developed feelings while shooting for Jigar. However, their relationship does not stand for long and Ajay started seeing Kajol on sets of Gundaraj. Ajay and Kajol tied the knot in 1999.

Ajay Devgn has received two National Awards for Best Actors. It is for his performance in Zakhm (1998) and The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002). He is the second Bollywood actor to have two Best Actor National Awards, behind Amitabh Bachchan who has four.

Ajay Devgn has not only acted but has also directed a couple of films. He first tried his hand as a director in the 2008 release U Me Aur Hum. Later, he helmed Shivaay in 2016, which was a commercial success.

Ajay Devgn is reportedly the first every Bollywood celeb to use a private jet for transport to shooting locations, to promotions and for personal trips. It is reportedly a six-seater aircraft.

Many knowns that Ajay Devgn owns a production company named Ajay Devgn FFlims, but a few know that he owns a VFX company too. In 2015, Ajay established a visual effects company named, NY VFXWAALA. It is named after his children, Nysa and Yug.

