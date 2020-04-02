Ajay Devgn Turns 51 Today; Check Out The 'Singham' Actor's Whopping Net Worth

Ajay Devgn is a popular name in the Indian film industry. He is highly regarded for his acting skills and the way he portrays the character on the big screen. In the Indian film industry, he is known for his intense roles that have always won the hearts of his viewers and garnered appreciation from critics. The actor celebrates his birthday today. Having done at least 119 films in the Bollywood industry, here is a look at the actor’s net worth. Read on to know his net worth as of 2020.

Ajay Devgn's net worth as of 2020

According to various media portals, it has been reportedly said that actor Ajay Devgn’s net worth is 30 million dollars.The star enjoys a lavish lifestyle and receives ample remuneration from his film roles and production company, Ajay Devgn Films. He is also the face of different brands, as their brand ambassador, taking in more moolah. He is also known as a petrolhead and is renowned for his large range of automobiles in Bollywood. These include the strapping Maserati and other supercars like Quattroporte, Toyota Celica, BMW Z4, Ferrari.

The actor is married to Kajol and has two children with her. The name of their daughter is Nysa and the son is named Yug. Check out their pictures below.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Ajay Devgn Instgaram

