Ajay Devgn Collaborated With Abhishek After 9 Years For 'Bol Bachchan'? Learn Facts

Ajay Devgn has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout his career and has amassed a massive fan following down the years. From working in films like Aakrosh to comedy films like the Golmaal series, the actor has been entertaining fans for decades. However, Ajay Devgn’s performance in the film, Bol Bachchan stands out, and he received immense love from fans for his performance. Here are a few unknown facts about the movie you probably had no idea about.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn & Sonali Bendre Starrer 'Diljale': Here Are Lesser Known Facts About The Movie

Rohit Shetty directed Ajay Devgan and Abhishek Bachchan together after 9 years for Bol Bachchan, as the trio collaborated for the 2013 film, Zameen.

Amitabh Bachchan created an act from his 1977 blockbuster film, Amar Akbar Anthony for the title song of the film where he had to come out of a huge egg.

As per reports, Asin replaced actor Bipasha Basu in the film.

Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan was quite appreciated for his performance and also won awards in the comedian category.

According to reports, Abhishek Bachchan was injured during a fight scene in Jodhpur.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Memorable Collaborations With Director Ram Gopal Varma; See List Here

Reportedly, the film was shot at Chomu Palace, which is a renowned palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan where many famous Bollywood movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa have been shot.

The movie marks the first onscreen collaboration of Rohit Shetty and actor Amitabh Bachchan.

If the reports are to be believed, Genelia D'Souza was signed to play Prachi Desai's character in the film, however, opted out due to unknown reasons.

Reportedly, Bol Bachchan is inspired by 1979 Hrishikesh Mukherjee's classic Golmaal, starring Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt with Bindiya Goswami.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Kaal' Was First Offered To THIS Actor; Learn Interesting Trivia

Ajay Devgn on the professional front

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marks Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s reunion onscreen after the 2008 hit, U Me Aur Hum. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a brave Maratha Chieftain, Tanhaji Malusare. Helmed by Om Raut, it also stars actor Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role. Released on January 10, Tanhaji brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn under one roof after 11 long years. The actor will be next seen with Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapor in the much-anticipated film, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn & Sonali Bendre Starrer 'Diljale': Here Are Lesser Known Facts About The Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.