Ajay Devgn's Memorable Collaborations With Director Ram Gopal Varma; See List Here

Ajay Devgn has worked with several directors in his career, one of them is Ram Gopal Varma. They have together delivered some of the most memorable films. The audience appreciated everything right from the music to the plot of the film.

Here is a look at some of Ajay Devgn's movies with Ram Gopal Varma

Company

Company is a gangster drama released in the year 2002. Ram Gopal Varma's directorial film also features Ajay Devgn, Malayalam actor Mohanlal. The film Company also features Vivek Oberoi, Manisha Koirala, and Antara Mali in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around Chandu who is a henchman and Mallik who is a local hothead. The two of them join hands to form a gang. Later when the gang gains a reputation, tension starts arising between them and eventually the two of them fall apart.

Bhoot

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the 2003 film features Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. The film Bhoot follows the story of a couple Vishal and Swati who move into their new flat. The couple is unaware of the fact the house is haunted by the previous owner. Vishal later observes that Swati had started behaving in a strange way.

The story of the film as well as the background score, everything managed to scare the audience. The film was later remade in Telugu as 12 Va Anthasthu and in Tamil as Shock.

RGV ki Aag

Released in the year 2007, the film Aag is also known as Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag. The story of the film revolves around police officer Narsimha's family that is slaughtered by the dreaded gangster Babban. Due to this reason, police officer Narsimha hires two convicts Heerendra Dhaan and Raj Ranade to seek revenge. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, and Ajay Devgn in the pivotal roles.

