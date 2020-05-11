Ajay Devgn's Hit Movies On Hotstar; From 'De De Pyaar De' To 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Hotstar is an Indian top-rated streaming service that is owned by Novi Digital Entertainment, a subsidiary of Star India. The streaming service distributes film and series belonging to different genres. The sites also telecast hit Bollywood movies of several iconic heroes, one of them being Ajay Devgn. Here is a list of popular movies of Ajay Devgn that are streaming online on Hotsar.

De De Pyaar De

De De Pyaar De is a 2019 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Akiv Ali. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan under their respective film banners. De De Pyaar De features Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in pivotal roles. The plot of De De Pyaar De revolves around the life of a 50-year-old father who faces disapproval from his ex-wife and family when he falls in love with a woman who is half his age.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a 2020 biographical action period movie helmed by Om Raut. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Ajay Devgn under the banners of T-Series and Ajay Devgn FFilms. Tracing the life of the courageous Maratha warriors Tanhaji Malusare, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. The plot of the movie revolves around how Tanhaji attempts the recapture Kondana fortress guarded by the army of the fierce Rajput Chieftain Udaybhan Rathod.

Drishyam

Drishyam is a 2015 thriller movie helmed by Nishikant Kamat. The movie is the remake of 2013’s hit Malayalam film of the same name. The movie was bankrolled in collaboration by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Ajit Andhare. Drishyam stars Ajay Devgn, Shreya Saran and Tabu in prominent roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the desperate measures taken by a man to protect his family from the dark side of the law after they murder someone.

Golmaal Again

Golmaal Again is a 2017 supernatural action-comedy movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Kumal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tabu in significant roles. The plot of the comedy movie revolves around the life of a group of friends who have solid encounters with some spiritual body. The movie unveils the truth about the orphanage where they grew up.

Singham Returns

Singham Returns is a 2014 action movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. The movie was jointly bankrolled under the banners of Reliance Entertainment, Ajay Devgn FFilms and Rohit Shetty Productions. The movie is the sequel to 2011 film Singham. It stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around an honest and courageous cop who aims at wiping out injustice from the corrupted society and leaders.

