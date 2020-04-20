This Day That Year: Ajay Devgn Defends 'De De Pyaar De' And Rangoli Takes On Deepika

In the past few years, numerous things occurred that made headlines in Bollywood. From Ajay Devgn defending his flick with Alok Nath; Rangoli Chandel’s jibe at Deepika Padukone; October film being accused of plagiarism; to Pawan Kalyan breaking the silence on Sri Reddy’s rant, several things happened this day. Therefore, we have compiled some of them for you to check out and recall. Have a look at the previous events.

1. Ajay Devgn defended Alok Nath

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta started #MeToo movement in the Hindi film industry. She also accused Ajay Devgn of featuring Alok Nath in his movie 'De De Pyaar De'. However, he revealed in an official statement that he and his colleagues expressed how much they respect women and would not stand any unfairness against them.

Ajay Devgn added that Alok Nath’s part in the movie was shot by August 2018. But the allegations surfaced in October when every actor had started working on their other projects. Therefore, attempting the re-shoot with another actor would have led to huge monetary loss for the producers. Moreover, Ajay Devgn revealed that Alok Nath’s replacement had to be a joint decision and even a slight change of circumstances would have pushed them for a different combination of actors. He also assured that he was extremely sensitive to the #MeToo movement.

2. Rangoli Chandel’s jibe at Deepika Padukone

Kangana Ranaut’s Judgementall Hai Kya garnered spotlight for its title. Different organisations objected against the same and demanded the title's change. Among others, Deepika Padukone also joined the protest. Therefore, Rangoli Chandel responded against Padukone’s The Live Life Love Foundation. In one of her tweets, Chandel also wrote that Deepika Padukone’s foundation will make Kangana Ranaut its brand ambassador after watching her film.

3. October director accused of plagiarism

Marathi filmmaker Sarika Mene sent a legal notice to the makers of Varun Dhawan’s October. According to reports, she claimed that the Hindi film picked important plot points and characters from her debut flick Aarti- The Unknown Love Story. She added that they did not want money but acknowledgment. Denying her allegations, the makers of October said that they never heard of the film Aarti and did not have full details of the matter. Additionally, they said that they are sensitive towards the filmmakers’ feelings and would look into this and deal with it appropriately.

4. Pawan Kalyan broke the silence

Ram Gopal Varma and Sri Reddy abused Pawan Kalyan on national television. The former also accepted that he instigated the latter for the same. However, both of them issued a public apology for Pawan Kalyan. But this did not go well with the Telugu actor. Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter and shared photos of the ‘influential people’.

The trio who helped TDP bosses to get my mother abused in public pic.twitter.com/4XHEezvAcy — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

Interesting fact,The current Dream team also has Mothers, sisters, Daughters , Daughter in laws and all the women. But their women are secured and safe but my Poor, frail, aging 70 year old mother had to get abused for their TRPs and political benefits — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

Another member of the Dream Team “Open heart RK “, who openly got my mother abused in public got mileage and TRP also.. pic.twitter.com/pNEoeMr5l7 — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

You all love & die for Shows which will get highest TRPS for your channels, right?? .. Good !!I will give the Mother of all Shows. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

