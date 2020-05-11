Ajay Devgn's 'Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet' Trivia: The Film Was Also Offered To Shilpa Shetty?

Ajay Devgn has worked in over a hundred films till date. Devgn was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country, in 2016. Ajay Devgn began his professional career with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991.

Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet is a 1999's release. The romantic-drama film features Ajay Devgn, Shabana Raza (Neha), Arshad Warsi and Mayuri Kango. Directed by P. Vasu, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet is a family drama and turned out to be a box office success. Check out some of its lesser-known facts and interesting trivia about Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn hilariously trolls actor-wife Kajol, compares 22 years of marriage to lockdown

Ajay Devgn's Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet trivia

Originally, Ayesha Jhulka was signed for Neha's role but was dropped from the film.

Reportedly, Shilpa Shetty was signed for the film but Ajay Devgn had her replaced.

Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet is the only film of Ajay Devgn alongside Neha, Shabana Raza.

Initially, Ayub Khan was signed for Arshad Warsi's role but he was also dropped from the film.

During the promotion, the romantic drama film was titled Kishan Balram.

Mamta Kulkarni was signed for Preeti Singh's character but later the role was given to Mayuri Kango.

Also Read | Did you know that Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Yuva' was a bilingual film?

The romantic drama flick is Ajay Devgn's first venture with Arshad Warsi, the film managed to do average business.

According to IMDB reports, Ketki Dave who plays Ajay Devgn's aunty in the film is almost the same age as of Arshad Wasi.

While and after filming the flick, Ajay Devgn would refuse to acknowledge the film in any of his interviews. Reportedly, the superstar was simply doing the film as a favour to the producers. Initially, Ajay Devgn did not believe it was going to be a good movie and was surprised when the film did well at some places in India.

Nirmal Pandey was also signed for the film but later dropped.

Sonali Bendre was also offered the film but she reportedly refused the Ajay Devgn starrer.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn wears his love and devotion to Lord Shiva on his sleeve and this is proof

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's memorable dialogues from 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.