Ajay Devgn's 'Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet' Trivia: The Film Was Also Offered To Shilpa Shetty?

Quick links:
Ajay Devgn has worked in over a hundred films till date. Devgn was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country, in 2016. Ajay Devgn began his professional career with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991.
Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet is a 1999's release. The romantic-drama film features Ajay Devgn, Shabana Raza (Neha), Arshad Warsi and Mayuri Kango. Directed by P. Vasu, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet is a family drama and turned out to be a box office success. Check out some of its lesser-known facts and interesting trivia about Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet.
Also Read | Ajay Devgn hilariously trolls actor-wife Kajol, compares 22 years of marriage to lockdown
Also Read | Did you know that Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Yuva' was a bilingual film?
Also Read | Ajay Devgn wears his love and devotion to Lord Shiva on his sleeve and this is proof
Also Read | Ajay Devgn's memorable dialogues from 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.