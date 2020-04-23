Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Moments From His Film 'Son Of Sardaar'

Son of Sardaar, directed by Ashwni Dhir and was a hilarious treat according to the audience. The film had several moments of wit and humor that had the fans laughing their heart out. The story of the film revolved around a man named Jaswinder who returns to his hometown to sell a piece of land of his late father but falls in love with a young woman. But, later he finds out that the family of his lady-love wants him dead because of some past enmities. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Let’s have a look at Ajay Devgn’s best memorable moments in the film Son of Sardaar-

Ajay Devgn comedy scene

Son of Sardaar has many comedy scenes of Ajay Devgn. One of his most funny moment of Son of Sardaar is when he tries to run from the house while hiding from the family. He tries to check whether there is anyone outside the house to catch him, he throws a pillow and they attack the pillow. Watch this video to get a look at a hilarious moment from Son of Sardaar.

The fight scene from Son of Sardaar

Ajay Devgn’s fight scene with Sonakshi Sinha’s family is a mix of action and comedy. In this scene, he calls the police for his safety and teases them with some hilarious dialogues. But later, he realizes that the policeman takes him to the Sinha's family and leaves him into a problematic situation. Further, it turns into a comedy-action scene, and here is the video for you to watch this scene here.

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt’s hilarious moment

In this video below, Ajay Devgn is served food with a lot of love by the ladies of Sonakshi’s family. While Sanjay Dutt and his brothers are waiting for Ajay Devgn to go out of the house so that they can kill him. But due to some misunderstanding, it leads to a comic situation. Watch it here-

