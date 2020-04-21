Take Cues From Ajay Devgn On How To Ace 'side-pose' Look

Ajay Devgn is the most popular celebrities in Bollywood today. He has made a great career in Bollywood with many films, that have gone on to impress audiences with his acting skills. Some of the actor's best works include De De Pyaar De, Singham, Shivaay, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara and many more films. Apart from acting, it is Ajay’s style statements that too have inspired his fans over the years. Here are some of Ajay Devgn’s best poses to take cues from-

Ajay Devgn's stunning side poses to take cues from

Ajay Devgn posing in this picture with a stunning side pose and flaunting his charismatic features.

Image courtesy: @ajaydevgn

Ajay Devgn from his De De Pyaar De movie posing in his best side poses and looks stunning in this blue suit.

Image courtesy: @ajaydevgn

Ajay Devgn sitting on a car and giving major 'side pose' inspiration to his fans. The actor looks handsome in boots and a black jacket.

Image courtesy: @ajaydevgn

Ajay Devgn with wife Kajol looks stunning in this side pose look. The couple looks really adorable in this picture.

Ajay Devgn, the most attractive actor of Bollywood, posing gracefully in this blue t-shirt

Image courtesy: @aajaydevgn

