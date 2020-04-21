Take Cues From Ajay Devgn On How To Ace 'side-pose' Look

Quick links:
Ajay Devgn is the most popular celebrities in Bollywood today. He has made a great career in Bollywood with many films, that have gone on to impress audiences with his acting skills. Some of the actor's best works include De De Pyaar De, Singham, Shivaay, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara and many more films. Apart from acting, it is Ajay’s style statements that too have inspired his fans over the years. Here are some of Ajay Devgn’s best poses to take cues from-
Also read | Times When Ajay Devgn Shared Memorable Stills From Blockbuster Film 'Tanhaji'
Also read | This Day That Year: Ajay Devgn Defends 'De De Pyaar De' And Rangoli Takes On Deepika
Also read | Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan Urge Those Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Donate Blood
Also read | Sonakshi Sinha & Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Action Jackson' Had Some Good Tracks | Check Videos
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.