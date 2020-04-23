Ajay Devgn's 'Baadshaho': Interesting Facts About The Film

Ajay has worked with Ileana D’cruz in the movie Baadshaho, in which the duo made great chemistry on-screen. Emraan Hashmi also played a pivotal part in the film. The film Baadshaho is inspired by real-life events. It is the story set during the emergency and revolves around stolen gold, and a thief (Ajay Devgn), an army officer (Vidyut Jammwal), a character inspired by Maharani Gayatri Devi. As per the government, the wealth (gold) is further to be transferred to Delhi from Rajasthan in the guidance of military officer Seher Singh, but the Rani Gitanjali (Ileana D’cruz) asks him to seize it back. Baadshaho was a Milan Luthria’s directorial and penned by Rajat Arora.

Also read | Ajay Devgn's Movies Based On Freedom Fighters; See Full List

Baadshaho's unknown facts-

For the lead role opposite Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shruti Hassan, and Priyanka Chopra were considered. Among all of them, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif liked the script, but couldn’t make it due to date issues.

For the role of Dalia, Emraan Hashmi had replaced Diljit Dosanjh in Baadshaho

Baadshaho is Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgan teaming up together after "Once upon a time in Mumbai" (2010).

In the film Badshaho, it is the first time when Emraan Hashmi will be seen in an item song with Sunny Leone.

Most of the lovemaking scenes between Ajay Devgan and Ileana D’cruz were edited out from the film, in order to avoid trouble with the censor board.

Also read | Ajay Devgn's Movies That Were Rated Below 4 On IMDb, See List Here

Baadshaho was the first project of Vidyut Jamwal with Emraan Hashmi & Ajay Devgn all working together.

Aishwariya Rai was also offered the role of Maharani Gayatri Devi, but she rejected the role in the film.

Ajay Devgn, Milan Luthria, and Emraan Hashmi, the trio, teamed up after seven years of Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai in 2010 for Baadshaho.

Also read | Ajay Devgn's Movies That Are Rated Lower Than 7 On IMDb

Also read | Ajay Devgn's Pictures With His Co-stars Show How Amazing Their Chemistry Was On-screen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.