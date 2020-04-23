Ajay Devgn's 'Baadshaho': Interesting Facts About The Film

Quick links:
Ajay has worked with Ileana D’cruz in the movie Baadshaho, in which the duo made great chemistry on-screen. Emraan Hashmi also played a pivotal part in the film. The film Baadshaho is inspired by real-life events. It is the story set during the emergency and revolves around stolen gold, and a thief (Ajay Devgn), an army officer (Vidyut Jammwal), a character inspired by Maharani Gayatri Devi. As per the government, the wealth (gold) is further to be transferred to Delhi from Rajasthan in the guidance of military officer Seher Singh, but the Rani Gitanjali (Ileana D’cruz) asks him to seize it back. Baadshaho was a Milan Luthria’s directorial and penned by Rajat Arora.
