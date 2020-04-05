Sonakshi Sinha's Comedy Films That Can Be Binge-watched For Some Cheer And Positivity

Sonakshi Sinha is considered to be one of the most profitable actors. Over the years, she has been a part of several blockbuster and critically-acclaimed films. Some of her films have entertained audiences with their comedy content. Here are some of the most hilarious movies by Sonakshi Sinha that you may watch for a good laugh.

Sonakshi Sinha's comedy films

Son of Sardaar

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the film Son of Sardaar was a hilarious treat according to fans. The film had several moments of wit and humour that had audiences laughing their heart out. The story of the film revolved around Jaswinder who returns to his hometown to sell a piece of land only to fall in love with a young woman. He later finds out that the family of his lady-love wants him dead. The funny banter between them was hilarious, according to some fans.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi was made in 2018 after Happy Bhaag Jayegi in 2016 became a hit. This time, the film starred Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty. The fun starts after certain goons kidnap Happy from a flight. It is later discovered that the Happy they kidnapped is a different person who had the same name and boarded the same flight. The back and forth among the characters is hilarious and manages to bring out several laughs among the audience.

Khandaani Shafakhana

Released in 2019, Khandaani Shafakhana was a hilarious take on modern-day issues. The film was directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and was a fairly good film according to her fans. The film had several moments of laughter when addressing several subjects that are considered taboo in the country. Sonakshi Sinha managed to play her part well in the film and was highly appreciated for it as well.

