Ajay Devgn's Photos With Rohit Shetty Prove They Share A Great Bond

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have collaborated in numerous Hindi films. Shetty has churned out comedy action flicks and most of them emerged out as successful at the box office. Devgn has worked in Zameen, Golmaal series, All the Best: Fun Begins, Bol Bachchan, Singham, and Singham Returns, to name a few.

Ajay Devgn is quite active on social media. He shares regular updates and incredible photos with his co-stars and family on Instagram. Therefore, we have compiled some of Ajay Devgn’s photos with Rohit Shetty, which proves that the duo shares a great bond.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s best photos together

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself with Rohit Shetty to wish him birthday on the occasion. In the picture, the duo has donned a similar-looking black shirt. Devgn wished him birthday in the caption.

Ajay Devgn shared a fantastic photo featuring filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and himself. They are announcing the launch of Sooryavanshi’s trailer. Moreover, this fun selfie has been clicked by Ranveer Singh.

The Sooryavanshi team joined at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on a Sunday. They collected early in the morning in the month of February on the day of the occasion. Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty are posing for the photo in similar clothes promoting their upcoming cop film.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty announced an upcoming sequel of the Golmaal franchise in November, the previous year. The former shared a photo featuring himself and the director. Moreover, in the caption accompanying the post, he wrote about Golmaal 5.

