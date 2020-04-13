Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Appearances In Dual Roles | See List Of Movies

Ajay Devgn is all set to produce and act in several upcoming films in Bollywood and Tollywood. After his performance as Tanya, in the historical flick Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Devgn is all set to reprise his character of Bajirao Singham in the action flick Sooryavanshi, which will also feature Simmba actor Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Tthe actor has often played dual roles in many of his films. Read more to know about the films that feature Ajay Devgn in double roles:

Ajay Devgn's memorable dual roles

Hindustan Ki Kasam

Hindustan Ki Kasam is a 1999 action flick that features Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. In the film, Devgn plays the characters of Raju and Tauheed. It also features Sushmita Sen and Manisha Koirala. Hindustan Ki Kasam performed well at the box-office. The film has several patriotic songs that went on to become a hit among the fans. Here is a video from the film.

Gair

Gair is a 1999 film that features Ajay Devgn, along with Raveena Tandon, Reena Roy, and Amrish Puri in prominent roles. It is directed by Ashok Gaikwad and features Devgn in the roles of Vijay and Dev. The music of the film is composed by Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan, among others. Gair was released in November 1999. Here is a song from the film:

Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke

Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke was released on August 10, 2001. It features Devgn in the roles of Vikram Malhotra and Rohit Verma. It also features Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta, and Sunny Deol. The film is a romantic drama and has a love triangle. Here is the trailer of Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke.

Action Jackson

Action Jackson is an action thriller flick directed by Prabhu Deva. It features Ajay Devgn in the roles of Vishi and AJ, the titular character Action Jackson. It also features Sonakshi Sinha as Khushi and Yami Gautam as Anusha. Action Jackson has several hit songs, and one of its songs features Prabhas, Shahid Kapoor, and Prabhu Deva in cameos.

