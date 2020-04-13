Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Bhoot' Was First Offered To This Actor? Learn Interesting Trivia

Ajay Devgn gave Bollywood it's first-ever no-song horror movie in the form of Bhoot. Helmed by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, Bhoot broke several records in the Hindi Film Industry and was one the biggest commercial hits on 2003. Ajay Devgn essayed the role of a loving husband who goes to every extent to save his wife's life, who is possessed by a spirit.

Urmila Matondkar and Ajay Devgn played the lead roles in Bhoot, as a married couple. Ajay and Urmila's stupendous performances in the film was highly lauded by both critics and audience. Talking about Bhoot, there is some interesting trivia about this Ajay Devgn starrer, we bet you had no idea about. Let's take a look.

Interesting trivia on Ajay Devgn's horror classic, 'Bhoot'

1. Unlike other Hindi movies, Bhoot was only two hours long. It was a first of its kind woman-centric movie with no tracks.

Source: bollycineofficial Instagram

2. Ajay Devgn played the lead role in the movie, but before him, his good friend Abhishek Bachchan was offered the lead role. Due to the shooting schedule of his other film LOC: Kargil, he could not take up the film.

3. It is an amusing fact that this Ajay Devgn starrer was promoted in the most spooky way possible, with some ghostly messages on the film's poster.

4. Celebrated actor Victor Banerjee's featured into films after a gap of 20 years post-Doosri Dulhan. He played the role of a Dr Rajan in Bhoot. RGV met him in a restaurant and it was a fan-moment for him, as RGV admired Victor as an actor from his Kalyug days.

Source: Urmila Matondkar Instagram

5. Urmila Matondkar won numerous awards for her remarkable performance as a possessed woman in the horror flick. During one of her award-winning speeches, the actor said unlike other people, who thank god, I would like to thank 'Bhoot ' for this award.

6. Vishal was Ajay Devgn's character name in the horror drama. It is a lesser-known fact, that Vishal is Ajay Devgn's real name as well.

Source: Youtube

7. Ajay Devgn tried a new look for Bhoot, he opted for a french beard and a stylish hairstyle for the film. His fans loved his new on-screen avatar.

8. This was the first time Fardeen Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Nana Patekar featured in a film together.

9. The thrilling background score of this RGV film played a major role in the success of the horror movie.

