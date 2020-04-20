Ajay Devgn's Social Media Is An Album Of His 'Singham' Days; See Posts

Ajay Devgn is one of the highly acclaimed actors in the Hindi film industry. He has been a part of numerous successful flicks. The 'Singham' actor is also quite active on social media. He engages with his fans and followers on Instagram by posting quirky behind-the-screen photos, videos and film updates on his official page. He also posts throwback photos quite often. Here, we have compiled some of Ajay Devgn’s photos which prove that his social media is an album of his Singham days. Have a look.

Ajay Devgn’s Singham posts that you must check out

Ajay Devgn will mark his cameo appearance in the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe 'Sooryavanshi' alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles. Have a look at his action-loaded posts.

Ajay Devgn’s still from Singham garnered numerous comments and likes. His cop avatar is quite popular and manages to stun the viewers. Have a look.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha & Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Action Jackson' Had Some Good Tracks | Check Videos

Also read: Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan Urge Those Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Donate Blood

One of Ajay Devgn’s Instagram post features a Singham clip. In this old post, he is celebrating seven years of his action cop drama. Take a look at the monochrome video.

Also read: Ajay Devgn's Memorable Dialogues From 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai'

Also read: Ajay Devgn's BTS Photos From 'De De Pyaar De' That You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.