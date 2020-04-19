Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan Urge Those Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Donate Blood

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan have joined the Kasturba Hospital's initiative to save lives of those infected by the novel coronavirus by transfusion of the blood of a person who has been cured of the deadly disease. Both actors have shared details of the initiative through their microblogging accounts and urged their fans and followers to sign up to protect lives. While the Tanhaji actor likened the survivors to a 'Corona warrior', Krrish actor Hrithik Roshan shared a note about the mission along with contact details of the hospital.

If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2020

What's next for the actors?

Ajay Devgn will reprise the role of Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi which was scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, but is now postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic in India. The actor will also be seen in S.S Rajamouli's multistarrer film RRR, Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Badhai Ho fame Amit Sharma's Maidaan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in the superhit film War along with actors Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, was scheduled to start working on the fourth instalment of the popular Krrish franchise. With the industry shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, no details on the progress of the project have been confirmed yet.

