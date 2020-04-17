Sonakshi Sinha & Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Action Jackson' Had Some Good Tracks | Check Videos

Sonakshi Sinha is among the most popular contemporary actors in the Hindi film industry. She is known for her roles in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Mission Mangal, Tevar, Noor, Akira and many more.

Action Jackson is one such action thriller film which Sonakshi and Ajay Devgn’s fans still remember. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Ajay and Sonakshi’s chemistry was refreshing to see in the film, according to fans. The film received a low rating, however, some of the songs from the film were liked by the audience. Read on to know some good numbers from Sonakshi Sinha's Action Jackson.

Chichora Piya

The song Chichora Piya is sung by Himesh Reshammiya and Shalmali Kholgade. The music of the song is given by Himesh Reshammiya while the lyrics are penned by Sameer Anjaan, known for his works in movies like Aashiqui, Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, to name a few. The song shows how Sonakshi and Ajay groove freely and do some comic moves.

Keeda

The song Keeda is sung by famous singers Himesh Reshammiya and Neeti Mohan. Once again, Himesh Reshammiya gave music to the song and lyrics are written by Shabbir Ahmed, whose best known works include Welcome, Partner, Kaal, and Wanted, to name a few movies. The song has received over 12 million views on Youtube.

Punjabi Mast

The four-minute fourteen-second song Punjabi Mast is sung by several singers. The artists include famous names like Ankit Tiwari, Himesh Reshammiya, Vineet Singh, Arya Acharya, Alam Gir Khan and Neeti Mohan. The lyrics of the song are by Shabbir Ahmed.

Dhoom dhaam

This song is picturised on Ajay Devgn and Yami Gautam and sung by Ankita Tiwari and Palak Muchhal. The music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya while the lyrics are penned by Sameer Anjaan.

