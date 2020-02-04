Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 24: Ajay Devgn's Film Ruling Mumbai Circuit

According to the reports, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has crossed the ₹250 crores mark on its day 23 at the Box Office. If these reports are something to go by, the historical-drama has surpassed the Box Office collection of one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal. Uri's lifetime collection is nearly around ₹245 crores.

Also, a few reports mention that Tanhaji is gearing up to surpass Kabir Singh's earnings, which accumulated ₹278.24 crores at the Box Office. Reportedly, Tanhaji has grossed an estimated amount of ₹251.40 crores in India and ₹338.25 crores worldwide. According to the recent reports by Box Office India, on its 24th Day, Tanhaji earned ₹1.50 crores. The report also states that Ajay Devgn's film has recorded net earning of ₹253 crores, till now.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released on January 11, has remained strong at the Box Office for over 20 days. Moreover, the Om Raut directorial has also dampened the Box Office collection of many other January releases including Chhappak, Panga, Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman. According to the Box Office reports of a leading entertainment portal, Chhapaak, Panga, Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman minted ₹34.03 crores, ₹25,64 crores, ₹76.09 crores and ₹12.83 crores, respectively, till now.

However, Tanhaji has emerged as the highest Hindi film earner in the Mumbai circuit. The film bagged around ₹130 crores in the financial capital. With this, Tanhaji has beaten blockbusters like Dangal, PK and Tiger Zinda Hai's collection in the Mumbai circuit.

However, south Indian blockbuster Bahubali: The Conclusion still holds the number 1 position in Mumbai with a lifetime collection of ₹185 crores. Tanhaji has also performed well in Gujarat, where the film collected between ₹10 and ₹12 crores. Reportedly, in North India, Tanhaji has only collected ₹50 crores.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Ajay Devgn Instagram)

