'Tanhaji' Declared 'biggest Worldwide Hit', Crosses 'Golmaal Again' Collection

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles are inching closer to the Rs 350 crore mark worldwide. The period drama, however, has now become the highest-grossing film surpassing Golmaal Again which collected Rs 311 crore at the ticketing counters.

Tanhaji declared biggest hit worldwide

As per the latest Box Office report, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has done exceptionally well in areas such as US/Canada and the collection is almost half the overseas total. The worldwide figure of the period drama will be the 16th highest ever putting it with the likes of Salman Khan's Kick and Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastaani

Below are figures for the worldwide total:

UK - £160,000

US / Canada - $2,225,000

Gulf - $1,000,000

Australia - A$665,000

Rest Of The World - $525,000 TOTAL - $4,615,000 (INR - 32,50,00,000)

WORLDWIDE TOTAL - 3,47,25,00,000

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had already left several other blockbusters behind, by earning over Rs 10 crore in the fifth week, behind only Uri: The Surgical Strike and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The Om Raut directorial might also be among the highest sixth-week grossers, if the weekend collections are anything to go by. Before Rs 300 crore-mark, another film in its path is Kabir Singh, which earned reportedly earned around Rs 280 crore.

The film has left many other hits like 3 Idiots and other Rs 300-crore blockbusters like Sanju, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, among others behind in fifth-week collections. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's next target is Kabir Singh that had earned around Rs 280 crore.

