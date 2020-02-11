'Tanhaji' Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's Film Stays Strong In Week 5

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marks Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s on-screen reunion after the 2008 hit U Me Aur Hum. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of brave Maratha Chieftain Tanhaji Malusare. Helmed by Om Raut, the film stars actor Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role.

Released on January 10, Tanhaji brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn under one roof after 11 long years. Apart from the interesting cast and heart-gripping story plot, the movie has also managed to hit the right chord with the audience and managed to mint big at the Box Office. Here is a detailed box office report of Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior.

Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior Box Office collections

Since its release on January 10, Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior has managed to rake in a business of ₹267 crores, making the film Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film ever. Tanhaji collected ₹10 crores over the weekend and is expected to ear around ₹0.33 crores on the 33rd day of its run. Despite receiving strong competition from films like Street Dancer 3D and Panga, the film managed to perform well at the Box Office. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the first 200-crore-film of 2020. Take a look:

#Tanhaji is a lottery... Solid trending in Weekend 5... Likely to challenge *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... Difficult to guesstimate *lifetime biz* of #Tanhaji, since it refuses to slow down... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.45 cr. Total: ₹ 266.88 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020

#Tanhaji is unstoppable, yet again... More than doubles its numbers on [fifth] Sat... #AjayDevgn’s 100th film is enjoying an enviable run, inching closer to ₹ 275 cr mark... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr. Total: ₹ 263.43 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2020

