Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Strong On Day 2 While Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Underperforms

Achieving a big win at the box office on the opening Friday, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior showed strong growth and full house well into the second day too. The film witnessed 'remarkable' numbers in metros & mass belts at the box-office. The film is expected to record a solid weekend collection. Based on the life of brave warrior, Tanaji Malusare, the film has impressed both reviewers and viewers nationwide.

Meanwhile Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' even after witnessing an upward trend on Day 2, failed to connect with the audience beyond metro cities. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the total collection. He further added that Meghna Gulzar's film 'needs to cover lost ground on Day 3.'

While Tanhaji collected Rs. 20.57 crore, Chhapaak earned Rs 6.90 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 35.67 crore and Rs 11.67 crore respectively.

#Tanhaji roars on Day 2... Metros *and* mass belt, multiplexes *and* single screens, #Tanhaji is simply remarkable... #Maharashtra is record-smashing... Other circuits - decent on Day 1 - join the celebrations on Day 2... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr. Total: ₹ 35.67 cr. #India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2020

#Chhapaak witnesses an upward trend on Day 2, but the 2-day total is underwhelming... Decent at premium multiplexes, but unable to connect *and* collect beyond metros... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 11.67 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2020

Tanhaji, directed by Om Raut, narrates the story of a warrior that audiences from all age groups can seamlessly connect. Coupled with authentic war strategy, it is an emotional journey for everyone who watches the movie. Tanhaji also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma and Sharad Kelkar, among others. Meanwhile, Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' presents the story of an acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey.

