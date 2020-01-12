Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji: Which Movie Out Of Deepika, Ajay Ventures Has An Edge In Screen Count

After months of buzz over the ‘clash’ between Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn's films, the first reports of the potential ‘winner’ emerged with the Day 1 Box Office reports. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior led Chhapaak with collections almost four times of its ‘rival.’ One of the major factors for the gap could be the fact that the period action drama is releasing in twice as many screens as the story of an acid attack survivor.

READ: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal Go Gaga Over Film; Compared To Baahubali 2

As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released in 4540 screens across the world. Chhapaak, meanwhile, released in 2160 theatres. Though there is not much difference in the number of screens abroad (660-460) abroad, in India, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior releases in close to 4000 theatres, also aided by a Marathi version.

Chhapaak, on the other hand, released in 1700 theatres.

READ: Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn Ecstatic As Movie Takes Impressive Opening, Records A Special Message

Here are the figures

The major reason for the difference in screen count is the genres of the films. A differentiation in terms of ‘mass vs class’ or ‘single screen vs multiplex’ is often made in trade circles. With multiple stars, action sequences and a high budget, Tanhaji fits into the former, while Chhapaak would fit in the latter though it isn’t as ‘niche’ as a ‘multiplex film’ might seem to suggest.

READ: Liberal Support Doesn't Help Deepika Padukone; 'Tanhaji' Races Ahead Of 'Chhapaak'

Tanhaji earned Rs 15.10 crore at the box office on day 1, while Chhappak minted Rs 4.77 crore. Both movies have received a positive response from critics. It’d be interesting to see how the two films grow from day two onwards.

READ: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Takes Massive Lead Over Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'; Figures Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.