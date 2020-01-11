Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn Ecstatic As Movie Takes Impressive Opening, Records A Special Message

As Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior made an impressive opening at the box office, Ajay Devgn was over the moon. The actor-filmmaker expressed his delight by recording a special video to convey his ‘sincere thanks.’ The Golmaal star urged his fans and followers to spread the message of the sacrifice of 17th Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay posted a video with the hashtags, ‘Tanhaji Unites India' and ‘TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior'. “Hello, I’m Ajay Devgn and I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for the love you have given to Tanhaji. And more and more Indians who live here or abroad, I’d hope they watch the sacrifice of Tanaji Malusare and share it with the world,” Ajay is heard saying in the video.

“Thank you so much. Tanhaji unites India,” Ajay concludes.

Here’s the post

On Friday, the release day, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opened with collections of Rs 15.10 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie did better than expected. He added that the collections posted improved post-noon.

The movie fared the best in Maharashtra, where the movie is based. The word of mouth is also good, he said. Adarsh felt the collections were also going to improve over the weekend.

#Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1... Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards... Excellent in #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, parts of #CP and #Nizam circuits]... Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 15.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been directed by Om Raut. The movie also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar, among others. The film, released alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, which earned around Rs 5 crore at the box office.

