Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Takes Massive Lead Over Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'; Figures Here

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' races ahead as Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' earns in single-digit on day 1 at the box-office. Read figures here.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tanja

The result of a major clash on January 10 at the box-office with Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' and Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' is out. While both the films were praised by the critics, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which narrates the story of the brave warrior, Tanaji Malusare has had a big win at the box office on the first day. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the figures and while the visual extravaganza — 'Tanhaji' earned Rs. 15.10 crores, Meghna Gulzar's film — 'Chhapaak' collected mere Rs. 4.77 crores.

'Tanhaji' Box-office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan's film opens with a terrific figure

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' compared to 'Game of Thrones' by fans

Screen-Count Analysis 

The film, directed by Om Raut, narrates this story with utmost simplicity for audiences of every age, along with authentic war strategy, and an emotional journey of everyone who has been part of Tanaji's life. Meanwhile, Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' presents the story of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. Padukone's film has been declared tax-free in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Puducherry.

Chhapaak vs Tanhaji leads to Congress vs BJP at theatres; Raveena Tandon has quirky take

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn vs Deepika? 'Should wait for facts,' says Tanhaji star after cops' JNU reveal

 

 

Published:
