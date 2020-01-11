Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Takes Massive Lead Over Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'; Figures Here

The result of a major clash on January 10 at the box-office with Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' and Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' is out. While both the films were praised by the critics, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which narrates the story of the brave warrior, Tanaji Malusare has had a big win at the box office on the first day. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the figures and while the visual extravaganza — 'Tanhaji' earned Rs. 15.10 crores, Meghna Gulzar's film — 'Chhapaak' collected mere Rs. 4.77 crores.

'Tanhaji' Box-office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan's film opens with a terrific figure

#Chhapaak is ordinary on Day 1... Collects well at select high-end multiplexes... Biz at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass circuits is way below the mark... Growth on Day 2 and 3 crucial for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 4.77 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2020

#Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1... Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards... Excellent in #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, parts of #CP and #Nizam circuits]... Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 15.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2020

The film, directed by Om Raut, narrates this story with utmost simplicity for audiences of every age, along with authentic war strategy, and an emotional journey of everyone who has been part of Tanaji's life. Meanwhile, Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' presents the story of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. Padukone's film has been declared tax-free in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Puducherry.

