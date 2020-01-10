The Debate
The Debate
Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Applauded By Celebs And Fans

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn is recently seen in his 100th film, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The movie received positive responses from celebs and fans alike. Read more.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
ajay devgn

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar with others. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Om Raut it is Ajay Devgn’s 100th film in Bollywood. After a good hype with trailers and song, the movie has released in theatres.

It has received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Read to know a few of the celebrity reviews.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior celebs review

The film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, who was the leader of the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Saif Ali Khan portrays the character of Uday Bhan, commander of Mughal army. Kajol is playing the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare. 

Published:
COMMENT
