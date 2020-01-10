Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Applauded By Celebs And Fans

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar with others. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Om Raut it is Ajay Devgn’s 100th film in Bollywood. After a good hype with trailers and song, the movie has released in theatres.

It has received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Read to know a few of the celebrity reviews.

Also Read | Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Trailer Reactions | Ajay Devgn Vs Saif Ali Khan

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior celebs review

Just watched @TanhajiFilm @ajaydevgn sir has kicked the ball out of the park. phenomenal in every frame @itsKajolD always a pleasure to watch a heartfelt performance #saif is a delight as Udaybhan congrats to the team it’s a full on paisa vasool film @omraut &all in the team 👏👏 — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) January 9, 2020

#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior ‘s amazing performances by @ajaydevgn what a zubedaar!! @itsKajolD the love of his life broke my❤️ as only she can @SharadK7 what a Shivaji! #padmavatirao 👏🏻& #SaifAliKhan as the negative lead was just tooo good I’m a fan! u all were just phenomenal 👏🏻👏🏻 — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) January 10, 2020

If you want to watch an honest story telling with amazing and fast paced script ,outstanding performances, incredible VFX and superlative BGM, book your ticket now #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior @ajaydevgn & #SaifAliKhan at their BEST. @itsKajolD ⭐

Proud 🇮🇳

Thank me later #RjAlok pic.twitter.com/RAtHHaMaNU — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) January 9, 2020

Also Read | 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Song 'Ghamand Kar' Gives Audiences Goosebumps

#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior will be remembered as one of the greatest story ever told in history of Indian cinema,#AjayDevgn gets one more jewel on his Cinematic crown#Tanhaji is a GEM, a well scripted film with jaw dropping action sequences 4*/5 #TanhajiReview SUPERHIT ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/QrJ9O3jbEx — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 10, 2020

#TanhajiReview just watched #Tanhaji @ajaydevgn is as always outstanding in this historical high octane emotional story @itsKajolD plays the part pitch #SaifAliKhan is menacing and at his best #MustWatch — Deepak Dhar (@deepak30000) January 9, 2020

Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Based On Tanaji Malusare To Release In Marathi

@ajaydevgn s 100 th film is first hit of 2020. @ajaydevgn is just fantastic. @itsKajolD in a small role wins your heart. She is too good. #SaifAliKhan is back with this film. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior s climax is outstanding. Super Hit. — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) January 9, 2020

The film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, who was the leader of the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Saif Ali Khan portrays the character of Uday Bhan, commander of Mughal army. Kajol is playing the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare.

Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Review: Fans In Awe Of Saif Ali Khan, Praise Ajay Devgn's Act

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.