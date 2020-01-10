Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Review: Fans In Awe Of Saif Ali Khan, Praise Ajay Devgn's Act

Ajay Devgn's magnum opus 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' hit the silver screen on January 10 and fans have already started showering love after watching the first show. Going by the Twitter reviews, netizens have praised the performances by the lead actors — Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar, Kajol & others. Calling it a 'masterpiece', users wrote that the film delivers a 'mind-blowing action', 'powerful' screenplay, and amazing music.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is a historical drama. The movie is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare who was a 17th century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader. The movie is helmed by Om Raut. The movie clashes with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' and Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'. With positive reviews in-store, fans predict that Ajay Devgn's film might open with a double-digit figure at box-office.

Review

If I could describe it in one word BLOCKBUSTER 👌. The action , the background score , the acting, the screenplay 😍😍 #TanhajiReview — Akanksha Pandey (@befikrpanchhi) January 10, 2020

CGI could have been much better if you are fan of hollywood CGIs.Music is 'Damdar',few scene are epic to cheer for .

It will easily cross 200 crore .



Should watch with family .



Rating - 3.75/5#Tanhaji #TanhajiReview #TanhajiTheUnsungWarriror @ajaydevgn — Ashutosh Pandey 🇮🇳 (@AshuCrix) January 10, 2020

A sacrificed ,historical epic fact story which is narrated near about perfectly .

Saif has fair chance to win national award of year .

Ajay is always impressive though few punches were more required .

Kajol is impressive and will be remembered for her role.[1]#TanhajiReview — Ashutosh Pandey 🇮🇳 (@AshuCrix) January 10, 2020

Done with 2nd half.

Climax 👌👌

A decent watch.

Movie will roar in Maharashtra but outside Maharashtra , i dont think it will work.#TanhajiReview #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior — { मसलु } (@CrackedMasalu) January 10, 2020

Tanhaji Movie Review - Wow what a visual treat it was 😍.One of the best 3d movies ever made .One of the finest actors being a part of this movie Saif Ali khan was wild and outshines .Ajay Devgan was just Perfect as Subhedhar Tanhaji Malsure..5/5@ajaydevgn #TanhajiReview — Mintu Singh (@MintuSi68782995) January 10, 2020

#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior is must watch film for every indian. Don't miss it. @ajaydevgn delivers power packed performance and @itsKajolD looks beautiful and done brilliant job. #SaifAliKhan has done terrific job. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior #Tanhajireview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @TanhajiFilm — Krunal Dodiya KD (@krunalofficial) January 10, 2020

