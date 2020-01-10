The Debate
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Review: Fans In Awe Of Saif Ali Khan, Praise Ajay Devgn's Act

Bollywood News

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' hit the silver screen on Jan 10 and fans have already started praising it after watching the first show; take a look at the reviews

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn's magnum opus 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' hit the silver screen on January 10 and fans have already started showering love after watching the first show. Going by the Twitter reviews, netizens have praised the performances by the lead actors — Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar, Kajol & others. Calling it a 'masterpiece', users wrote that the film delivers a 'mind-blowing action', 'powerful' screenplay, and amazing music.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is a historical drama. The movie is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare who was a 17th century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader. The movie is helmed by Om Raut. The movie clashes with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' and Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'. With positive reviews in-store, fans predict that Ajay Devgn's film might open with a double-digit figure at box-office.

Saif Ali Khan took 27 retakes for a scene in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'?

Review

Ajay Devgn meets his Lucky Charm before the release of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

 

 

Published:
