Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior | Here's What Went Into Making Of The Ajay Devgn Starrer

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji is one of the biggest hits of January 2020. The movie is still running successfully at the box office. The movie opened well at the box office but that’s not all. The movie continued its steady growth for over a month now. The movie was reportedly made with a budget of a whopping ₹125 crores. Despite such a big amount put into the making, the movie is a huge commercial success.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Ajay Devgn's Must-watch Movies; 'Golmaal 3', 'Omkara' & Others

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior follows the story of Kondhana fort war that happened in the 17th century. The war was fought between Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army and Uday Bhan, who was Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s guard. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn’s Net Worth Soars As ‘Tanhaji’ Box Office Collection Breaks Records; Read

Making Of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Director Om Raut recently revealed what went into the making of the film. The director praised the Ajay Devgn for always being available whenever required. Talking about the action sequences in the film, the director said that they kept the original Maratha style of fighting intact for it. They also had to recreate the Sandhan Valley on the sets and Om Raut said that it was a tricky thing for the makers. Visual effects head of the film Prasad Sutar said that the film took almost a year of planning and sketching.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Beats 'Baahubali' & 'Dangal' To Create New Box Office Record

Tanhaji reviews

The movie has been received well by the audience. The film is getting a huge response at the box office even now after more than a month of its release. Ajay Devgn’s fans and critics are showing their support to the film with positive reviews.

Also Read | Neeraj Pandey, Ajay Devgn's 'Chanakya' To Go On Floors In October

Tanhaji box office

The movie is cruising at the box office all over India. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has become the second highest-earning film in Maharashtra after Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Till now, the film has earned approximately ₹141 crores. Overall, the film has earned around ₹270 crores at the box office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.