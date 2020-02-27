Ajay Devgn’s Net Worth Soars As ‘Tanhaji’ Box Office Collection Breaks Records; Read

Ajay Devgn evidently started his 2020 on a high note with the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film roared at the box office earning love from both the audience and critic members. It enjoyed a successful run of over 5 weeks and is still expected to bring in big numbers at the box office.

It was no secret that Bollywood star Ajay Devgn had a huge net worth before Tanhaji as he has worked in the entertainment industry for over two decades, but with the success of his latest film, he has reportedly earned a great deal of capital which has inflated his net worth even further.

Ajay Devgn's net worth details

Ajay Devgn has evidently managed to win audiences over with his intense and comedic performances in multiple films through the years. As per reports, Ajay Devgn has a total net worth of USD 30 million which roughly translates to over Rs 214 crores. This massive net worth was increased furthermore as Ajay Devgn's production venture Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earned over Rs 250 crores at the box office. Check out Tanhaji's actual collections below -

#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 275 cr... Has ample stamina, despite new films invading the marketplace week after week + limited screens and shows... [Week 7] Fri 52 lakhs, Sat 63 lakhs, Sun 74 lakhs. Total: ₹ 276.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 15

₹ 225 cr: Day 18

₹ 250 cr: Day 24

₹ 275 cr: Day 42#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

The Om Raut directorial film was made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crores. As per reports, both Ajay Devgn Films and T-series production houses took 50% budget and profit share. After covering the initial investment, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is expected to have brought in over Rs 100 crores under Ajay Devgn's kitty.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

