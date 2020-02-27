The Debate
Ajay Devgn’s Net Worth Soars As ‘Tanhaji’ Box Office Collection Breaks Records; Read

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn recently delivered the biggest blockbuster of his career with 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Read below to know the net worth details of the actor.

ajay devgn

Ajay Devgn evidently started his 2020 on a high note with the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film roared at the box office earning love from both the audience and critic members. It enjoyed a successful run of over 5 weeks and is still expected to bring in big numbers at the box office.

It was no secret that Bollywood star Ajay Devgn had a huge net worth before Tanhaji as he has worked in the entertainment industry for over two decades, but with the success of his latest film, he has reportedly earned a great deal of capital which has inflated his net worth even further.

Also read: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' beats 'Baahubali' & 'Dangal' to create new Box Office record

Ajay Devgn's net worth details

Ajay Devgn has evidently managed to win audiences over with his intense and comedic performances in multiple films through the years. As per reports, Ajay Devgn has a total net worth of USD 30 million which roughly translates to over Rs 214 crores. This massive net worth was increased furthermore as Ajay Devgn's production venture Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earned over Rs 250  crores at the box office. Check out Tanhaji's actual collections below -

Also read: Neeraj Pandey, Ajay Devgn's 'Chanakya' to go on floors in October

Also read: Kajol shares a 'selfie' clicked by Ajay Devgn but with a twist; check it out

Also read: 'Tanhaji': Ajay Devgn film strong amid new films, limited shows; hits another milestone

The Om Raut directorial film was made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crores. As per reports, both Ajay Devgn Films and T-series production houses took 50% budget and profit share. After covering the initial investment, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is expected to have brought in over Rs 100 crores under Ajay Devgn's kitty. 

Also read: Ajay Devgn to be a part of the ambitious 'Kaithi' remake? Read deets

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

 

 

