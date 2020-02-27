Kareena Kapoor Khan And Ajay Devgn's Must-watch Movies; 'Golmaal 3', 'Omkara' & Others

Kareena Kapoor Khan last featured in Good Newwz and will be next seen in Angrezi Medium. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's latest historical flick Tanhaji turned out to be a box office hit. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn were first seen together in 2003's LOC: Kargil. Since then, the duo has churned several Bollywood hits. Check out some of the duo's best films.

Golmaal Returns

Golmaal Returns is the second installment of the Golmaal franchise. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles. The plot covers the story of Gopal, played by Ajay Devgn, who is sandwiched between his over-possessive wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and a police inspector, who suspects him for adultery and murder.

Golmaal 3

The third installment of the Golmaal franchise, Golmaal 3 is also a multi-starrer film. Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Ratna Pathak Shah and Mithun Chakraborty. The Golmaal series is helmed by the action director Rohit Shetty.

Singham Returns

Singham Returns is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn's action drama film directed by Rohit Shetty. It is the second installment of the Singham franchise. Kareena plays Avni, love interest of Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn).

Omkara

Omkara is a crime drama and thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, and has Vivek Oberoi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Bipasha Basu in supporting roles. The film helmed and penned by Vishal Bhardwaj has won several prestigious awards including the National Award. Omkara is adapted from Shakespeare’s Othello.

Yuva

Yuva is regarded as one of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn's best works to date. The movie revolves around the lives of Michael, Arjun, and Lallan. Three men from three different strata of society cross paths one morning in Calcutta and change each other's lives forever. These three men are played by Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vivek Oberoi.

