'Guilty' Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Talks About THIS Advice That Alia Bhatt Gave Her

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor marked her debut with the film Guilty on Netflix. The film is directed by Ruchi Narain and it is set at the peak of the #MeToo movement in India. The plot of Guilty revolves around the story of a small-town girl who accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is also known to be the best friend of Alia Bhatt. In an interview with a news agency, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor spoke about her film and she also revealed the acting advice that she got from Alia Bhatt.

Here is what Akansha Ranjan Kapoor told PTI

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor said that she wanted to do something which was more than just songs and dance. In an interaction with the news agency, she said, "Even before ''Guilty'', I wanted to do something which wasn't just fluff. Not being disrespectful, but I didn't want to be an actor who just does song and dance. I'm hoping to stick to this kind of stuff which makes an impact and do more films which speak to the audience.''

Akansha also spoke about her first audition which was for casting director Mukesh Chhabra around five or six years back. Akansha Ranjan was told that she needed a lot of work to do. She said, "The first time I tested for Mukesh (Chhabra), five-six years ago, he told me I needed a lot of work to do. In my head, I grew up thinking ''I''m Kareena Kapoor'' and this was a reality check. I've got no experience except for auditions".

Akansha revealed the important advice that she got from Alia Bhatt. Akansha said that Alia wanted her to surrender completely. "Don't look left, right, just give whatever was asked of you. I keep joking that I'm always on time, sometimes even before the production comes, so I asked her whether there will ever be a time to come late, she said never, not even after ten years. She said keep being punctual, kind and surrender yourself completely because those are the three things people notice about you."

Akansha also mentioned that she will continue taking Alia Bhatt's opinions. "Like for 'Guilty', I didn't tell her till my second meeting. But now of course, when I get offers, I will take her opinion because she has a good idea of what scripts work".

