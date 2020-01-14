Janhvi Kapoor Gets A Piggyback Ride Due To 'busy Lifts', See Pictures

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor dipped her toes in Bollywood with the 2018 hit Dhadak, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses.

Considered as one of the most promising female actors from the current lot, Janhvi Kapoor has time and again proved her mettle as a social media star, as the actor keeps her fans updated with several inside pictures. Recently, she shared a funny video, to which the actor’s fans had an unmissable reaction. Here are the details.

Akshat Rajan turns Janhvi Kapoor's piggyback

Janhvi Kapoor is often considered as a social media influencer, as the actor seemingly keeps her fans entertained with her witty and chucklesome social media posts. Recently, the Dhadak girl took to her official Instagram handle to share a funny sneak peek from an inside party in a posh restaurant hosted by her friends.

As seen in the video shared, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen hopping on her friend, Akshat Ranjan's back, as the elevator of the building was being used. Take a look at the sneak peek shared by the actor:

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Jahnvi Kapoor seemingly has a packed year, as the actor has nearly seven releases lined up. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy entertainer, Rooh Afza. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the much-anticipated film also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role.

The actor also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in her kitty, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the much-anticipated film is slated to hit the theatres on March 31, 2020. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles.

