Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Takht' To Be Filmed In Europe? Details Inside

Takht is an upcoming Indian period drama film being produced by Dharma Production. It has been reported by leading entertainment portals that the production team of the film recently flew to Europe to finalise shooting locations. According to reports from leading media portals, the filmmakers have finalised the costumes, action scenes, and the script for the film. The film had been scheduled to be shot in Rajasthan, across Jaisalmer. But recently there have been reports that the filmmakers are planning to shoot at locations in Europe that resemble the landscape of the desert in Rajasthan.

According to reports, Dharma Productions is ready to take the challenge and bring their imagination to the big screens. The filmmakers along with cinematographer Mitesh Mirchandani, National Award-winning Art director Sabu Cyril, and assistant directors have been on a recce to finalise the locations to set up their film sets in the lands of Europe. It has been reported that after Jaisalmer, the team will fly to several locations in Europe, including Italy and France for another round of recce. On January 18, the team would be staying in Europe for a period of five days to plan the sets and finalise the locations. The succession to Shah Jahan’s throne is considered as a major event in Mughal history. Famous historians have been heard saying that the battle fought between Aurengzeb and his brother for succession is an epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne.

Takht updates

Filmmakers of Takht have roped in Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal along with Anil Kapoor. The female cast includes Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. The film will revolve around Aurengzeb and his brother fighting the war of succession. The movie showing Mughal history was supposed to go on floors in the year 2018 but was rescheduled to begin in the year 2020. The movie is set to release in the year 2021.

