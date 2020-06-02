Arjun Kapoor Wants To Work With Ranveer Singh In Remake Of Akshay Kumar's 'Hera Pheri'

In a recent interview with a leading news daily, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor revealed that he would like to work with Ranveer Singh in the remake film of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal’s comedy entertainer, Hera Pheri. Adding to the same, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he would also like to do Main Khiladi Tu Anari with Ranveer Singh. Arjun Kapoor went on to speak about how his uncle, Anil Kapoor inspired him to pursue a career in acting.

Adding to the same, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he used to spend a lot of time with Anil Kapoor on the sets of his films. Furthermore, Arjun also mentioned that he looks up to stars like Jackie Shroff, Govinda, and Suniel Shetty. Recalling his journey from fat to fit, Arjun Kapoor remarked that he had to quit things like rice and sugar to be in shape and worked hard to prepare himself to get into acting.

Hera Pheri released around 20 years ago and is considered a cult classic among the movie-goers. Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the leading roles, Hera Pheri follows the story of two tenants and a landlord, who are in desperate need of money and chance upon a ransom call via a cross-connection. The story gets further interesting when they hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the movie also stars Tabu and Om Puri in the leading roles

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's last outing

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were last seen together with Priyanka Chopra in Gunday, which follows the story of Vikram and Bala, who fall in love with the same woman, Nandita, which later leads to a rift forming between the two. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film hit the theatres in 2014 and reportedly collected ₹120 crores.

Arjun's other projects

Arjun Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat'. The filmmaker who has delivered several successful historical films made his comeback in Bollywood with Panipat after three years. Starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, Panipat: The Great Betrayal is a story of the lust for power and position, resulting in a gruesome battle between the Marathas and the Afghan invaders. The plot of the movie is traced back to the 1760s when the Third battle of Panipat was fought.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also stars actors like Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles. The movie marks the duo’s second association onscreen. Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.

