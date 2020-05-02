Naseeruddin Shah: I Never Detected An Iota Of Self-doubt In Irrfan Khan

Naseeruddin Shah, one of India's most revered actors, was a long time friend of late actor Irrfan Khan. Irrfan Khan and Shah have shared the screen on several occasions and have been seen together in films like Maqbool and 7 Khoon Maaf. Read on to know more about what Shah has to say about Irrfan Khan:

Naseeruddin Shah remembers Irrfan Khan

According to reports, Naseeruddin Shah penned a letter for the late actor and said that he had never seen an iota of self-doubt in Khan, either as an actor or as a person, and in his willingness to repose trust in people. He stated that there was always a ray of intelligence that shone through everything that he did. Shah said he has a 'feral magnetism' and it gave his personality 'a tenderness, a quiet menace and a unique enigma'. This led to a lot of people envy him, people who were not as hard-working as Irrfan Khan, according to Shah.

These people used to think that Khan's excellence comes from God's benevolence or an inborn talent or good luck. But these opinions did not matter or make any difference to Irrfan Khan. He had a laid back comfort in front of the camera and it did not come easily. Not only did Khan put years of practice but he also incorporated his knowledge and understanding of what speaks to people.

Shah also stated that he does not feel any sort of embarrassment in stating that he did envy Khan's 'acting chops'. Shah said that after watching something Khan has done, he often felt like turning back the clock and redo his own work with this newfound sight. Shah really admired the late actor's skills and praised him with every word.

