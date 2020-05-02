Riddhima Kapoor Shares Rishi Kapoor's Throwback Picture, Says 'legends Live Forever'

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, due to leukemia. His demise has left his fans, family members and friends heartbroken. The actor was diagnosed with leukemia two years back, in 2018. Several fans and celebrities took to their official social media handle to pay their respects to the legendary actor. His daughter, Riddhima Kapoor was not present during Rishi Kapoor's funeral. She posted on her social media handle that she is driving her way back home to her family. Today, Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram handle's story section and posted a photo of her late father. Read on to know more details about what Riddhima Kapoor has to say about her father here:

ALSO READ | 'Extraction' To Become Biggest-ever Film Premier On Netflix, Says Chris Hemsworth

Riddhima Kapoor talks about father Rishi Kapoor

On May 2, 2020, Riddhima Kapoor took to her official social media handle and posted a photo where fans can see a young Rishi Kapoor with a bright smile. On the photo, his daughter wrote, "Legends live forever" and "miss you". Here is the photo:

ALSO READ | Times When Ajay Devgn Was Seen Playing The Character Of Raj Or Raju; See Here

Earlier, when the actor had passed away, Riddhima took to her social media handle and posted a photo with her late father to pay her respects. She stated that she loves him and will always love him no matter what. She mentioned that he was a ''strong warrior''. She further said that she will miss her father every day, and also mentioned that she wanted to be there with him in his final moments to wish him goodbye.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan Was Set To Work With Shoojit Sircar & Vishal Bharadwaj Before His Death

ALSO READ | When Rishi Kapoor Opened Up About His Son, Father And Friends In His Autobiography



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.