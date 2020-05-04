Nargis Fakhri Posts Photos And Video With Her Quaran-Team From LA Amid Coronavirus

Nargis Fakhri is one of the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood. She has starred in several films and is most known for films like Rockstar and Main Tera Hero. Fakhri, who describes herself as a global citizen, is currently quarantining in Los Angeles since the last two months. Read on to know more about her quaranteam:

Nargis Fakhri's quaranteam posts

Since the last two months, Nargis Fakri has been exploring the city of Los Angeles. She has been exercising, cycling and hiking her way through the city and the many exotic places LA has to offer. She posted several photos of the same yesterday on her official social media handle. Here are the posts by the Rockstar actor:

Fakhri captioned this photo saying, "grateful to be #quarantined in Los Angeles. I think I have explored more in these last two months than I have in 2 years." She can be seen with her friend Rebecca Suhrawardi, a fashion journalist, flaneur, and a meditator. She also tagged Tyler Aryai and Shane Woodruff in one of her posts.

She captioned this post saying, "Let’s do this! #teamquarantine @rebeccasuhrawardi @tyleraryai @shane.cw. Thanks to @louisehazel @theslaygym I can jump this high again! She’s putting all my broken pieces back together again." In another post, she was seen cycling over 8 miles in San Clemente, with her gang. Here is the post:

