Akshay Kumar 'was Too Excited To Be Worried' To Star On Bear Grylls' Show; Reveals Why

Akshay Kumar's special episode- Into The Wild with TV host Bear Grylls is all set to premiere on TV. Recently, he engaged in a virtual chat with Bear Grylls and his co-star Huma Qureshi online. Akshay Kumar in the live session revealed that he was very excited to traverse through the Indian wilderness with Bear Grylls.

"I was not worried at all. I was too excited to be worried," said Akshay Kumar on being a part of the show. "I knew Bear could do some serious stunts. Also, I knew this man did not want to kill me as it would ruin his reputation," said Akshay Kumar. An excited Bear Grylls responded with, "I would never be able to show my face in India."

Check out Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls' live session here:

Further in the live session, Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls shared their experience shooting the show in the jungle and performing deadly stunts with little to no help. Bear Grylls said, "You need be on your A-game while performing these deadly stunts." Interestingly, another live session was hosted by Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor with Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls, where they discussed about the show and more.

All about Bear Grylls' episode with Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' episode will air on Discovery Channel on Sunday, September 14. Meanwhile, the show will premiere online on Discovery+ on Friday, September 11 at 8:00 pm. Recently, Akshay Kumar shared a video online where he discussed how he and Bear Grylls bonded during the show. "When a Western adrenaline Adventurer meets an Eastern action junkie, don’t expect fireworks because brotherhood is what we found," (sic) wrote Akshay Kumar. Interestingly, before Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Rajinikanth also graced Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles. The film narrates the tale of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, who tries tooth and nail to protect the country from a lethal attack.

The movie was slated to hit the marquee in March, however, its release was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides the upcomer, Akshay Kumar has an array of films at different stages of production.

