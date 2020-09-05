Akshay Kumar's Chef Avatar In Latest Video Has Fans Go 'rasode Mein Akshay Tha', Watch

The Rasode Mein Kaun Tha meme from Saath Nibhana Saathiya has now moved beyond the daily soap and afflicted the world of Bollywood stars too. Netflix had even come with Peaky Blinders' version of the meme. Recently, Akshay Kumar posted a clip from his recent detergent ad and fans cannot help remember the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' meme. Here's what this is about.

Fans think Akshay Kumar's latest ad perfect for 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' new version

On Akshay Kumar's Instagram account, he posted the clip from his recent detergent ad. The ad shows Akshay walking between industrial kitchen setups as women wearing white clothes contest for what seemed like Masterchef India. He watches one particular lady who is standing on the tool as far away as she can from the counter pouring a sauce.

Akshay Kumar approaches her and gestures what's happening. Pointing towards her white clothes she tells him what if she stains them. Akshay replies if she is so scared staining her clothes how will she become a 'world-class chef' and introduces the detergent brand. In the end, he tastes her dish and asks "movie tonight" to which she counters which one. Akshay says Daag and the lady gets flustered. He tells her, "Rajesh Khanna wali". Take a look:

While Akshay Kumar's reference to his late father-in-law Rajesh Khanna was also liked by fans, one could not help bring in the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha twist. Referring to the kitchen motif in the ad, he said, "Rasodey Mein Akshay Thaa". However, another said "Achha, Rasode Mein Yeh Thi' referring the lady whom Akshay talks to. Check out the comments below:

Akshay Kumar posts detergent ad, fans want to know about Fau-G and Laxmmi Bomb

Some of his fans also took the comment section to ask about his game Fau-G and the upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb. Some expressed their disappointment that the film's trailer has not yet been released while others extended their support to the film. Take a look here:

Akshay Kumar brings back 'Rajesh Khanna vali Daag movie' in ad

Other fans found his Rajesh Khanna's reference hilarious. One even mistook the ad for a promo of Masterchef India. Akshay Kumar had been a host and judge for the first season of Masterchef India. Check out the comments here:

