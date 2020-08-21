Akshay Kumar's 'mad' Adventure With Bear Grylls To Premiere On Small Screen Soon

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajinikanth, it is Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who will be traversing on an adventurous journey into the wilds with TV host Bear Grylls. On Friday, August 21, Akshay Kumar announced that he would be a part of the television show- Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. Sharing the news online, Akshay Kumar wrote: "You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls." (sic)

When will Akshay Kumar's 'Into the Wild' With Bear Grylls episode air?

Akshay Kumar's Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' episode will air on Discovery Channel on Sunday, September 14. Meanwhile, the show will premiere online on Discovery+ on Friday, September 11 at 8:00 pm. Interestingly, before Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Rajinikanth also graced Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' episode was one of the most talked-about televised events. Sharing the news on his social media, host Bear Grylls wrote: "‘Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ (Beating ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.) THANK YOU everyone who tuned in!". (sic)

Akshay Kumar joins shoot of 'Bell Bottom' amid pandemic

Akshay Kumar recently began shooting for his forthcoming film-Bell Bottom amid the coronavirus scare. Sharing a short video from the sets of the film on his social media, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck." (sic) Here's the social media post:

Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in the lead, also features actors like Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, among others in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Lucknow Central (2017) fame Ranjit Tewari. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani under their respective production banners. The movie will release on April 2, 2021.

