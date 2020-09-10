Akshay Kumar Teaching Hindi To Bear Grylls On Fan's Request Is All Things Hilarious, Watch

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar went live on Instagram with Huma Qureshi and Bear Grylls. The three were in conversation with Grylls' upcoming episode of Into The Wild which will feature the actor as the guest. During the live session, on a fan's request, Akshay tried to teach Bear Hindi. Here's what this is about.

Akshay Kumar teaches Hindi to Bear Grylls

About 19 minutes into the live Instagram session, Huma Qureshi points out that a fan asked if Bear Grylls can say something in Hindi. Huma suggests that Akshay Kumar might teach him something in Hindi, probably a dialogue from any of his films. Grylls then asked Akshay to teach him how to say 'never give up in' in Hindi.

Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi seemed unsure how to translate it. Finally, Akshay said, "Zindagi mein kabhi piche hatna mat". However, it proved to be too difficult for Grylls and he said he would never be able to say that. He asked if there is a shorter translation. Akshay and Huma try their best and Bear is only able to say the first two words with perfection until the rest becomes all gibberish. But Huma still lauds the adventurer for his efforts.

In other news, Akshay Kumar will be the latest guest on Bear Grylls' Into the Wild show for Discovery channel. Together they will navigate the dense forests of Southern India. Akshay Kumar's Into the Wild episode will stream on Discovery+ from September 11 at 8 pm and air on Discovery channel on September 14 at 8 pm.

Earlier Akshay Kumar had posted a couple of other videos and pictures from the episode. One among them was a preview of the show. In the video, Bear Grylls can be seen introducing Akshay to his audience after which they move through the dense forest and hone their survival skills. Akshay even climbs atop a tree to help them navigate their way out of the forest.

In the caption to the preview, Akshay Kumar wrote, "When a Western adrenaline Adventurer meets an Eastern action junkie, don’t expect fireworks because brotherhood is what we found. Two fitness enthusiasts enjoying a stroll through dangerous territory is what I call the perfect walk in the park". He also added how excited he was to work with Bear Grylls and was "over the moon" to have been chosen for such a task. Take a look:

Image credit: Akshay Kumar Instagram, Bear Grylls Instagram

