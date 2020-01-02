Akshay Kumar's 7-second Role In THIS Movie Was Snipped Out

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar might be one of the highest-paid actors in the industry today but, that wasn’t the case during the early 90s when Akshay Kumar was just a struggling actor, shuffling between his modelling assignments. It was reported that sometimes he had no money to even shoot a portfolio. Akshay Kumar made his cameo debut in 1987, with the movie Aaj. However, his part was snipped from the final cut.

Akshay Kumar's shortest cameo in the film Aaj

Akshay Kumar got into the industry almost 25 years ago and has been giving many hit films since then, but, this actor was not known Akshay Kumar from the very beginning. He was initially known as Rajeev Bhatia and decided to change his name before entering the Bollywood. Akshay Kumar's movie Khiladi, earned him the fame and name of Khiladi Kumar.

Akshay Kumar did a 7-second cameo in the 1987 film Aaj which was a Mahesh Bhatt film but his final part was cut off. In a recent interview with a media company, Akshay Kumar reportedly said that the actor of the film Aaj was Kumar Gaurav whose reel name was Akshay, and all of a sudden, Akshay Kumar decided that he wanted to change his name. The actor has said that Rajeev is a nice name but at that time he did not understand what was going on in his mind and he decided to go to the court in Bandra East and get his name changed. Akshay Kumar did that without a second thought. Akshay Kumar was even offered the role of the antagonist for the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, but that did not happen. This year, Akshay Kumar is all set to be seen in three movies, Rohit Shetty’s cop flick - Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, and historical drama Prithviraj

