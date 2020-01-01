Akshay Kumar's Best Moments At Filmfare Awards; From Best Villain To Na-Real Award

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar made his Bollywood debut in 1987 released Aaj. He first appeared as an action star and was synonymously known as the 'Khiladi' of Bollywood. He ventured into the comedy genre in 2000 and is currently considered to be one of the top comedy actors in Bollywood according to many. With a well-appreciated comic timing, he has made us laugh for almost two decades now. The Filmfare Awards is said to be among the biggest accolade in the Indian film industry. The star has some memorable moments at Filmfare. Read to know a few of them.

Akshay Kumar best Filmfare moments

Best Villain Award

Akshay Kumar has shown his versatility as he turned villain in the 2001 released, Ajnabee. He played the role of Vikram Bajaj, the evil mastermind. The movie also stars Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bipasha Basu Singh Grover. Akshay won Filmfare Award for Best Villain, making it his first-ever Filmfare award.

Best comedian-actor

After receiving his first Filmfare, Akshay was nominated for a couple of his films in 2005. But he did not win any, even after being nominated in three categories. However, in the following year, 2006, Akshay won Best Comedian Award. It was for his role as Mac in a comedy romance film, Garam Masala. The audiences praised Akshay Kumar and his pair with co-star, John Abraham, in the film.

Na-Real Award

At the 2007 Filmfare Awards, the hosts Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan presented a unique, Na-Real Awards. He was nominated for the Mal Function Award, for the stars who earn money from performing on functions. The nominees where Akshay and the two hosts. Akshay won the award and made an entry sliding down a pole. From goofing around with hosts Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan to delivering the funniest winning speech ever, Akshay Kumar was on a roll on the stage of Filmfare Awards.

Performance

Akshay Kumar has performed on several Filmfare platform. But his performance in Jio Filmfare Award 2018, is among his memorable ones. He made a Khiladi entry as he came hanging from the sky, doing stunts. The actor then danced on various songs from his films for about 10 and a half minutes. He even sang a song and jammed with Ranveer Singh.

