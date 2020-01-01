List Of Films Akshay Kumar And Deepika Padukone Acted Together

Both Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone are A-listers in the film fraternity. Akshay has been in the industry for more than three decades while Deepika kickstarted her career in the year 2006 with the Kannada film Aishwariya and soon after that, she stepped foot into Bollywood with Om Shanti Om. Both Akshay and Deepika have shared the screen space for multiple films, hence here is the list of Akshay Kumar & Deepika Padukone movies:

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Reveals That He Once Had 16 Back-to-back Flops, But That Didn't Stop Him

1) Chandni Chowk to China

Chandni Chowk to China is an action-comedy helmed by Nikkhil Advani which released in 2009. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and the Hong Kong action actor Gordon Liu too. The film is based on the life of a vegetable cutter from Chandni Chowk in Delhi who finds himself on an adventure in China after the residents of an oppressed village deem him to be the reincarnation of a slain Chinese revolutionary. The film was shot in various locations like Bangkok, Thailand, Shanghai, and many more.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Latest Promotional Outfit For 'Chhapaak' Draws Flak

2) Desi Boyz

Desi Boyz is a romantic comedy released in the year 2011. The film is directed by debutant Rohit Dhawan, son of director David Dhawan and brother of Varun Dhawan. The film stars Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles and also stars Sanjay Dutt in an extended cameo. It received a mixed response from critics and did decent numbers at the box office.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar On 'Good Newwz' Criticism: Stop Dissecting It Unnecessarily

3) Housefull

Housefull is a comedy film and also the first instalment of the franchise which released in 2010. The film has an ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles while Chunky Pandey, Randhir Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, Daisy Irani and Malaika Arora Khan featured in supporting roles in the film. It also had an Item Number which featured the Kick actor Jacqueline Fernandez and was loosely based on the Tamil film Kaathala Kaathala.

Also Read | Primed To Star With Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Why He's Looking Forward

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.