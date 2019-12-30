Akshay Kumar Reveals That He Once Had 16 Back-to-back Flops, But That Didn't Stop Him

Akshay Kumar has been breaking a great number of records as well as ruling the Box Office in 2019. The actor has a knack of releasing three to four films each year. However, an article in a leading entertainment portal claims that Akshay Kumar recently shared about how it hasn't been all sunshine and roses for the Good Newwz actor.

Akshay Kumar gave 16 flops?

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies in 2020 show diversification of roles, as none of them is in any way similar to the other. Talking about the way he selects his role, Akshay revealed that there is no method behind the madness that is unfolded nor is there any planning as such. The actor talked about how there is only his heart involved when it comes to his work.

He further added that everything has been working out well with him, by the grace of God. He also revealed that he has always worked with his heart, even when he gave 16 flop films at one time in his career. This did not stop him or discourage him. In the end, he said that he kept following his heart.

Almost every movie of Akshay Kumar recently has been benefitting him. They have also been benefitting to the producers, exhibitors, theatres, and distributors. The actor was asked whether he feels pressurized about this. He revealed that in a year, around 180 films are made in Hindi. If one movie goes, others come. He shared if there are 4 films that belong to him, there are 176 more options for the audience. He also said that he feels that his film should do well so that the next year goes well too.

His latest movie Good Newwz was released on December 27. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. He already has his kitty full with movies for the year 2020. He will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, and Prithviraj.

